Lee Klarich Sells 45,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00.
- On Tuesday, January 10th, Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32.
Palo Alto Networks Price Performance
NASDAQ PANW opened at $191.93 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,617.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.56 and a 200 day moving average of $165.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.92.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
See Also
