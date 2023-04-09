LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Cut to $10.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered LendingClub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of LC stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 354.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 388,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 302,615 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 156,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 96,686 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 413.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 183,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 92,535 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.