Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $20.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Citigroup downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 16.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 176,864 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,362,917 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $83,232,000 after acquiring an additional 161,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.