Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.27.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.