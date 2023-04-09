Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,692 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AT&T by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,372,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

