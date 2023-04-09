Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Grows Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.64 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $121.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.17 and a 200-day moving average of $115.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

