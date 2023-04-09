Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $280.00. The firm has a market cap of $667.81 billion, a PE ratio of 155.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $270.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

