Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,726 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Loews by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 52.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Loews by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $267,294.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,163 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 0.3 %

Loews Dividend Announcement

NYSE L opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.