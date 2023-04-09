Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Trading Up 13.6%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) was up 13.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 112,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 28,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $117.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.