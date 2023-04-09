Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Magna International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Magna International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MGA opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGA. TD Securities upped their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Magna International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

