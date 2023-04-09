Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.39

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$122.39 and traded as high as C$131.55. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$131.51, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEQ. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Mainstreet Equity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$133.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$122.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.53.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

Featured Stories

