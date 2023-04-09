Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires Shares of 42,324 Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Woodside Energy Group in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WDS stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.4%. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

