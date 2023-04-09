Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,837,967 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Insider Activity

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

GPK opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

