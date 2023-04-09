Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 12,764 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 827,986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,764 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $172,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 181,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,609,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

V opened at $225.99 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.74 and a 200-day moving average of $210.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

