Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 79.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 2.3 %

PHG opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $31.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. UBS Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.48) to €16.00 ($17.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

