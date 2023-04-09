Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,439 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 76,662 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 50,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 562,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,653,000 after acquiring an additional 90,544 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $101.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.00.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.