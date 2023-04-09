Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $3,022,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60.

On Monday, March 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $3,198,567.04.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20.

On Monday, February 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44.

On Friday, January 6th, Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $59.08 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $122.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

