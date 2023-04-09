Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2023

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $3,022,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60.
  • On Monday, March 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $3,198,567.04.
  • On Wednesday, February 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20.
  • On Monday, February 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44.
  • On Friday, January 6th, Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00.

Cloudflare Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $59.08 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $122.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.