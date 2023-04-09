MC Mining (LON:MCM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.06

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.06 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 9.95 ($0.12). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12), with a volume of 35,192 shares trading hands.

MC Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.77 million, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.93.

MC Mining Company Profile

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province; and Greater Soutpansberg Projects, including Chapudi, Generaal, and Mopane projects located in Limpopo province.

