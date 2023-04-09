McAdam LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $133.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.