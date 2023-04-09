McBride (LON:MCB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.71

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.71 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 30.50 ($0.38). McBride shares last traded at GBX 30.25 ($0.38), with a volume of 82,805 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.37) price objective on shares of McBride in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

McBride Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £52.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.06, a PEG ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at McBride

About McBride

In related news, insider Mark Strickland acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,690 ($33.41) per share, with a total value of £1,345,000 ($1,670,392.45). Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

