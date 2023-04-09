McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,498 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.24% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $54,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.0 %

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

