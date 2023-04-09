McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,707,000 after purchasing an additional 321,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after acquiring an additional 564,889 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,040 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,297,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,775,000 after purchasing an additional 248,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,070,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,516 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKC. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $85.80 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

