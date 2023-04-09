Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. 17,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 31,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Melrose Industries Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.