MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at New Street Research

New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $1,350.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,384.44.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,245.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,329.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,193.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,010.62.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.