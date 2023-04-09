Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $35,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MRK opened at $112.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.