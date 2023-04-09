Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Meridian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $279.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.47. Meridian has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Meridian’s payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meridian during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. 49.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

See Also

