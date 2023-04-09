Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $279.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.47. Meridian has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meridian during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. 49.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.
