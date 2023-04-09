M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $15,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.5 %
Tractor Supply stock opened at $235.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.99. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $242.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.
Tractor Supply Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.