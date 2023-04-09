M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $15,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.5 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $235.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.99. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $242.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.