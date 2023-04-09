M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 83,955 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7,370.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $380.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $455.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

