M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2,666.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after buying an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 168.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after buying an additional 1,336,512 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,507,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,465,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $96.08.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

