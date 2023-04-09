M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.26% of Atmos Energy worth $41,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $115.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

See Also

