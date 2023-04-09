M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $21,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after buying an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,019,000 after acquiring an additional 108,387 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 156,532 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $69.86 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,251 shares of company stock worth $7,500,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

