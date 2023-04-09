Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,253 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.85. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

