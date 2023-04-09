MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Trading Up 2.8%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $14.78. 893,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 644,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Up 2.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.