Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, April 17th

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 17th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 17th.

Minim Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ MINM opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Minim has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of Minim at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

Featured Stories

