Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given New $54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TAP opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.60, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.