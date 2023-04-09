Monarch Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $108.90 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $137.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average is $96.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

