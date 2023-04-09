Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after purchasing an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after buying an additional 363,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,426,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,023,000 after buying an additional 235,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $71.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $71.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

