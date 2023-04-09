Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,426 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $99,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average is $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

