Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $5,416,689.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,413,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Michael Hsing sold 6,333 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.31, for a total value of $3,117,799.23.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $10,396,364.03.

On Monday, February 6th, Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $1,649,434.08.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $473.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $486.11 and a 200-day moving average of $409.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 44.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

