Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNST. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $48.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $57.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.97.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $52.56 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.