Monument Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after buying an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,357,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,337,444,000 after acquiring an additional 383,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,724,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,308,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $225.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The firm has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.