Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.72

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.72 and traded as high as C$16.86. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$16.76, with a volume of 15,600 shares trading hands.

MRG.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.73. The company has a market cap of C$654.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

