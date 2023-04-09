Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 342,610,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.06.

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Falcon, Stanley, Livingston, Winters-1, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Galaxie, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

