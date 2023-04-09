Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) Trading 2.6% Higher

Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 9,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 13,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Moxian (BVI) Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moxian (BVI) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,797 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.11% of Moxian (BVI) worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moxian (BVI) Company Profile

Moxian (BVI), Inc engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services in China and bitcoin mining and related services in the United States. It is the operator of the Games Channel of the Xinhua App, an application developed and operated by Xinhua New China News Agency. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

