MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.40 Per Share, Loop Capital Forecasts

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Loop Capital raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital analyst C. Dankert now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.90. Loop Capital has a “Hold” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. Loop Capital also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $84.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,273,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,268,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,998,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,415,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

