M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.02. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $17.56 per share.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

NYSE:MTB opened at $117.57 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.