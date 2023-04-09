M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTB. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.76 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of M&T Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.32.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $117.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.90. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after acquiring an additional 875,870 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2,516.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,841,000 after acquiring an additional 762,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,921,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.