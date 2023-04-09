MV Capital Management Inc. Has $22.29 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 3.4% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $22,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $73.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.41.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

