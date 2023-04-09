MV Capital Management Inc. Has $22.29 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2023

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVGet Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 3.4% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $22,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $73.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.41.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.