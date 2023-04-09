MV Capital Management Inc. Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 0.8% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $167.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.65. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

