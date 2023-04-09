MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 5.7% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $36,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $161.55 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $285.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.11 and its 200-day moving average is $152.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

